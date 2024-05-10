Alliance Residential Delivers 340-Unit Prose Columbus Apartments in Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Prose Columbus, a 340-unit apartment community located at 6700 River Road in Columbus. Situated less than 80 miles southwest of Atlanta via I-85, the multifamily development features one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 960 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,470, according to the property website.

Designed by architect Dynamik Design, amenities include a resort-style, saltwater pool with tanning shelves and in-pool loungers, two grilling stations and a resident clubroom with an entertainment kitchen. Additional features include a 24-hour fitness center with Precor equipment, mailroom with Luxor parcel lockers, business center with coworking space and a fenced dog park.

Prose Columbus represents the fourth Prose-branded community to open in Georgia. Alliance Residential recently completed Prose LaGrange as well and is under construction on its sixth and seventh Prose developments in the state: Prose Gainesville and Prose McDonough.