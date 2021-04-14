Alliance Residential Delivers Broadstone Summerhill Apartments in South Atlanta

Broadstone Summerhill comprises of three residential buildings with 276 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units.

ATLANTA — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Alliance Residential Co. has delivered Broadstone Summerhill, a new multifamily development located in the heart of Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood on the city’s south side. This property is Alliance Residential’s latest development in the Atlanta area, with three additional developments under construction and three properties recently opening.

Broadstone Summerhill comprises of three residential buildings with 276 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units. Each unit has entry mud benches, wet islands, plank-style vinyl wood flooring, designer lighting packages, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The community has received the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Green Certification.

Located at 100 Fulton St. SE, just north of the Center Parc Credit Union Stadium (formerly Turner Field), the multifamily community is close to the Atlanta BeltLine, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The community is also 9.7 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Broadstone Summerhill’s rooftop observatory and lounge includes indoor/outdoor seating areas, a wet bar and arcade games. Also, the property has a pitched-roof clubroom with a demonstration kitchen and private workspaces. Other community amenities include flexible patio area near the indoor/outdoor fireplace, a saltwater pool with two sun shelves and gas grills, fitness center, pet park and spa, bike storage, guest suite and a 24/7 package concierge.