Alliance Residential Divests of 258-Unit Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Alliance Residential has sold Broadstone Seventh Street, a 258-unit multifamily property in north central Phoenix, to a leading global investor for an undisclosed price. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Completed in 2024, Broadstone Seventh Street features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 9- and 10-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, quartz countertops, illuminated vanity mirrors and SmartRent Home technology. Community amenities include a residential clubhouse with an kitchen and billiards, a two-story fitness center, a resort-style pool and spa with private cabanas, barbecue grills and an outdoor ramada.