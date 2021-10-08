REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential, GID Complete Phase II of 211-Unit Multifamily Complex in Billerica, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Val-Billerica-Massachusetts

Phase II of The Val in Billerica, Massachusetts, added 101 new units to the local supply.

BILLERICA, MASS. — A partnership between Arizona-based developer Alliance Residential and GID Real Estate Investments has completed Phase II of The Val, a 211-unit multifamily complex in Billerica, a northern suburb of Boston. Phase I of the project was completed this summer and consisted of 110 units. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling stations. Project partners included architect Cube3, civil engineer Allen & Major Associates, general contractor Erland Construction and leasing/management agent Greystar. Rents start at $2,325 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

