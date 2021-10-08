Alliance Residential, GID Complete Phase II of 211-Unit Multifamily Complex in Billerica, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Phase II of The Val in Billerica, Massachusetts, added 101 new units to the local supply.

BILLERICA, MASS. — A partnership between Arizona-based developer Alliance Residential and GID Real Estate Investments has completed Phase II of The Val, a 211-unit multifamily complex in Billerica, a northern suburb of Boston. Phase I of the project was completed this summer and consisted of 110 units. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling stations. Project partners included architect Cube3, civil engineer Allen & Major Associates, general contractor Erland Construction and leasing/management agent Greystar. Rents start at $2,325 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.