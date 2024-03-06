Alliance Residential, KTGY Open 264-Unit Broadstone Edition Apartment Community in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIF. — Developer Alliance Residential and architect KTGY have opened Broadstone Edition, a 264-unit residential property with a mix of market-rate and affordable apartments in Irvine.

Located on the corner of Alton Parkway and Von Karman Avenue within the Irvine Business Complex, the five-story Broadstone Edition wraps around a six-story, 426-stall parking structure and two open courtyards. The property offers 22 very low-income units, 14 moderate-income units and 228 market-rate units.

Onsite amenities include a pool and spa with cabanas; private karaoke lounge; 2,000-square-foot rooftop deck with a social lounge and firepits; 2,000-square-foot gym/studio; specialty bicycle parking; and a courtyard barbecue area. Additionally, the development has a Fitwel Healthy Building certification.

The project team included Hendy as interior designer, Fuscoe Engineering as civil engineer and MJS Landscape Architecture as landscape architect.