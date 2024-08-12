Alliance Residential Opens 200-Unit Broadstone Overlands Multifamily Community in Clermont, Florida

CLERMONT, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Overlands, a multifamily community located at 5000 Collina Terrace in Clermont, about 26 miles west of Orlando. Totaling 200 units, the property features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as eight townhomes.

Amenities at the community — which was designed by MSA Architects with interiors by Atlanta-based Focus Design Interiors — include a saltwater pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grilling stations, billiards, shuffleboard, two dog parks with wash stations, a 24-hour mail and parcel kiosk, access-controlled parking, valet garbage service, a putting green and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property.

Monthly rental rates at Broadstone Overlands range from $1,734 to $3,935, according to Apartments.com.