Alliance Residential Opens 264-Unit Prose Stevens Pointe Apartments in St. Cloud, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Prose Stevens Pointe in St. Cloud, Fla., features one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 835 to 1,180 square feet, and monthly lease rates range from $1,500 to $1,845 per month.

ST. CLOUD, FLA. — Alliance Residential has opened Prose Stevens Pointe, a 264-unit apartment community located at 3010 Camber Drive in St. Cloud. The Central Florida property features one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 835 to 1,180 square feet, and monthly lease rates range from $1,500 to $1,845 per month. Units feature kitchens with white shaker-style cabinets, satin nickel hardware, granite countertops, entertainment islands, pantries and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, and all bathrooms feature linen pantries. All units also include entry/coat closets, washer and dryer closets with appliances and wood-style plank flooring throughout. Amenities include a pool with sunshelves, chaise lounges, grilling stations, a dog park with a pet washing station, catering kitchen, entertainment lounge, business center with coworking spaces, fitness center and concierge services provided by Parcel Pending.

