Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Broadstone 2Thirty features a rooftop resort-style pool and a clubroom with a game parlor, ride share waiting area, private focus rooms and a modern fitness center.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Alliance Residential Opens 278-Unit Broadstone 2Thirty Apartments in Downtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone 2Thirty, a 278-unit apartment community located at 230 Martin Luther King Drive SE in downtown Atlanta’s Oakland neighborhood. Situated near Grant Park, Historic Oakland Cemetery and the Atlanta BeltLine, Broadstone 2Thirty features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 790 square feet in size. Amenities include a rooftop resort-style pool and a clubroom with a game parlor, ride share waiting area, private focus rooms and a modern fitness center.

Dynamik Design was the architect for the project, and Alliance Residential served as the general contractor. Monthly rental rates at Broadstone 2Thirty range from $1,590 to $3,185, according to the property website.

