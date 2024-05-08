Alliance Residential Opens 279-Unit Prose McCullough Station Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Prose McCullough Station, a 279-unit apartment community located at 8424 N. Tyron St. in Charlotte’s University City neighborhood. The property is the second Prose-branded community to open in Charlotte and the third in North Carolina.

Designed by architect Cline Design, Prose McCullough Station features one-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 663 to 854 square feet and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 950 to 1,206 square feet. Monthly rental rates start at $1,275, according to the property website.

Amenities include a business center with private offices, fitness center featuring cardio and strength-training equipment, resident clubroom with an entertainment kitchen and an outdoor courtyard featuring a resort-style pool, grilling stations and a cabana with a TV and lounge seating. The community also features package lockers and a fenced pet park.