Alliance Residential Opens 297-Unit Broadstone Craft Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Craft, a 297-unit apartment community located at 1015 N. Alexander St. in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. The property is situated adjacent to Birdsong Brewery and a stop on the Parkwood LYNX Blue Line. Cline Design Associates and interior designer LS3P designed the property with a 1980s aesthetic that incorporates elements of craft beer culture. The property’s public spaces include a two-tap kegerator system serving cold brew and kombucha for residents, a custom retro TV wall and beer barrel seating booths.

Other amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool with two grilling stations and an exterior courtyard featuring a beer fermentation tank, as well as coworking and private focus rooms, a mailroom with 24-7 package access, bike storage, electric vehicle charging stations and a fenced pet park.

Broadstone Craft offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 716 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $1,471 to $2,866, according to the property website.