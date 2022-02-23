REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential Opens 300-Unit Apartment Community in Jefferson, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Prose Concord

Prose Concord's community amenities include a clubroom lounge space and entertaining kitchen, coworking spaces, 24/7 fitness center and a saltwater pool.

JEFFERSON, GA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Prose Concord, a 300-unit apartment community in Jefferson. Designed by architect Hensley Lamkin Rachel Inc., Prose Concord offers a mix of 159 one-bedroom and 141 two-bedroom apartments.

Unit features include white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen islands and pantries, stainless steel appliances, chrome plumbing fixtures, wood plank-style flooring throughout and walk-in closets. Rents range from $1,190 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,495 for a two-bedroom unit.

Community amenities include a clubroom lounge space and entertaining kitchen, coworking spaces, 24/7 fitness center, saltwater pool, grilling stations, outdoor dining areas, fully fenced pet park, a package system and ample parking.

Located on nearly 75 acres at 575 Concord Road, Prose Concord is situated less than one mile from Interstate 85. The property is located close to several major employers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Toyota.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  