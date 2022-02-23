Alliance Residential Opens 300-Unit Apartment Community in Jefferson, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

JEFFERSON, GA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Prose Concord, a 300-unit apartment community in Jefferson. Designed by architect Hensley Lamkin Rachel Inc., Prose Concord offers a mix of 159 one-bedroom and 141 two-bedroom apartments.

Unit features include white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen islands and pantries, stainless steel appliances, chrome plumbing fixtures, wood plank-style flooring throughout and walk-in closets. Rents range from $1,190 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,495 for a two-bedroom unit.

Community amenities include a clubroom lounge space and entertaining kitchen, coworking spaces, 24/7 fitness center, saltwater pool, grilling stations, outdoor dining areas, fully fenced pet park, a package system and ample parking.

Located on nearly 75 acres at 575 Concord Road, Prose Concord is situated less than one mile from Interstate 85. The property is located close to several major employers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Toyota.