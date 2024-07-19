Alliance Residential Opens 300-Unit Prose Horizons Village Apartment Community in Central Florida

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — Multifamily developer Alliance Residential Co. has opened Prose Horizons Village, a 300-unit apartment community located at 16810 Easthampstead Road in Winter Garden, approximately 16 miles northwest of Orlando.

The property features one- and two-bedroom residences averaging 1,008 square feet in size. Amenities at the community include a clubroom, business center, package locker system, pool, fitness center and a pet park.

The developer also recently opened Prose Cypress Pointe in nearby Winter Haven, Fla.