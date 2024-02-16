Alliance Residential Opens 303-Unit Broadstone Berry Hill Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Arizona-based Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Berry Hill, a 303-unit apartment community located at 2500 Bransford Ave. in Nashville. In addition to studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, the property features a soon-to-be-opened coffee shop and Second Story, A Private Office Collective, which comprises 19 private offices for rent.

Amenities at Broadstone Berry Hill include a clubroom, sky lounge, fitness center, private focus rooms, a fenced pet bark, bike room with a repair station and two courtyards. One of the courtyards features a grilling area, miniature golf and a saltwater pool, and the other includes an outdoor TV lounge, fire pit and turf area for lawn games.

The project team includes architect Dynamik Design and interior designer Mad Studio. Monthly rental rates range from $1,618 to $3,465, according to the property website.