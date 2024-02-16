Friday, February 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The community features 303 apartments averaging 790 square feet in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Alliance Residential Opens 303-Unit Broadstone Berry Hill Apartments in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Arizona-based Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Berry Hill, a 303-unit apartment community located at 2500 Bransford Ave. in Nashville. In addition to studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, the property features a soon-to-be-opened coffee shop and Second Story, A Private Office Collective, which comprises 19 private offices for rent.

Amenities at Broadstone Berry Hill include a clubroom, sky lounge, fitness center, private focus rooms, a fenced pet bark, bike room with a repair station and two courtyards. One of the courtyards features a grilling area, miniature golf and a saltwater pool, and the other includes an outdoor TV lounge, fire pit and turf area for lawn games.

The project team includes architect Dynamik Design and interior designer Mad Studio. Monthly rental rates range from $1,618 to $3,465, according to the property website.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Secures 478,000 SF Industrial Lease...

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 72-Unit Workforce Housing...

Madison Communities Obtains $80M Construction Loan for Charlotte...

CBRE Arranges $37.9M Construction Financing for New Jacksonville...

Sembler, Forge Capital Acquire 133,419 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping...

H&M Signs 25,000 SF Retail Lease at Shops...

Brixton Capital Buys 352-Unit The Windsor Multifamily Community...

Greystar Sells 135-Unit Cobalt Apartments in Los Angeles...

Deacon Development Nears Completion of Three Multifamily Communities...