Broadstone Optimist Park features apartment and townhome residences ranging from 600 to 1,368 square feet in the Optimist Park neighborhood of Charlotte.
Alliance Residential Opens 323-Unit Broadstone Optimist Park Apartments in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Optimist Park, a 323-unit multifamily community located at 2010 N. Brevard St. in Charlotte. Apartment and townhome units at the property range from 600 to 1,368 square feet in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Monthly rental rates range from $1,300 to $3,000, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities at Broadstone Optimist Park include a swimming pool with private cabanas; courtyard with outdoor grilling stations, dining areas, games and firepits; fitness center; indoor/outdoor clubroom; coworking spaces; a 24-hour mail package system; podcast recording studio; indoor/outdoor sky lounge; 40 electric vehicle charging stations; and 410 parking spaces.

Located in the Optimist Park neighborhood, the community is walkable to both the 25th St. Light Rail Station and the new Urban District Market food hall. Cline Design Associates was the architect on the project, and John R. McAdams Co. served as the civil engineer. LS3P provided interior design services.

