Alliance Residential Opens 325-Unit Broadstone Marina Bay Apartments in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Marina Bay, a 325-unit luxury apartment complex located near Tampa International Airport. The project team includes MSA Architects (project architect), Rhett Roy (landscape architect), KDS Interiors (interior designer) and Halff Associates (engineer).

Broadstone Marina Bay offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as three-bedroom townhomes with private garage parking, ranging in size from 593 square feet to 1,564 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Additionally, the property will include The Watercolor Collection — a limited number of high-floor apartments offering bay views and waterfront townhomes set within a private neighborhood-style enclave, along with a private pet spa and gated pet park.

Amenities at the complex include The Club at Broadstone Marina Bay, a clubhouse with a bayfront saltwater swimming pool with cabanas, rooftop lounge with views of Tampa Bay, waterfront putting green, yoga lawn, bocce ball courts, business lounge with private office studios, media lounge and a fitness center with yoga and boxing studios. The Club will also offer a fully equipped multimedia production space designed for resident music, video and podcast creation.