Alliance Residential Opens 330-Unit Multifamily Community in McDonough, Georgia

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened The Weldon by Broadstone, a 330-unit multifamily community located in McDonough, roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. The project team included locally based Dynamik Design, which served as the architect and interior designer, and Planners & Engineers Collaborative, which served as the project’s civil engineer.

Situated within metro Atlanta’s I-75 corridor, The Weldon features one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 810 square feet to 1,182 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the complex include a resort-style saltwater swimming pool with in-pool lounge chairs, outdoor lounge seating, a covered outdoor entertainment area with grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center, coworking spaces, a clubroom with an entertainment kitchen, gated pet park, children’s playground and a mailroom featuring a Luxer One package locker. Private balconies will also be available to residents in select units. Rental rates begin at $1,383 for a one-bedroom apartment.