Monday, July 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Weldon
The Weldon by Broadstone in McDonough, Ga., offers 330 one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 810 square feet to 1,182 square feet.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Alliance Residential Opens 330-Unit Multifamily Community in McDonough, Georgia

by Abby Cox

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened The Weldon by Broadstone, a 330-unit multifamily community located in McDonough, roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. The project team included locally based Dynamik Design, which served as the architect and interior designer, and Planners & Engineers Collaborative, which served as the project’s civil engineer.

Situated within metro Atlanta’s I-75 corridor, The Weldon features one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 810 square feet to 1,182 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the complex include a resort-style saltwater swimming pool with in-pool lounge chairs, outdoor lounge seating, a covered outdoor entertainment area with grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center, coworking spaces, a clubroom with an entertainment kitchen, gated pet park, children’s playground and a mailroom featuring a Luxer One package locker. Private balconies will also be available to residents in select units. Rental rates begin at $1,383 for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Legacy Partners, Resmark Begin Leasing 134-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

Cambridge Realty Capital Provides HUD-Insured Loan for Assisted...

JLL Arranges $123M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn...

Capstone, Tufts University Break Ground on 664-Bed Residence...

Jefferson Apartment Group Completes 500-Unit Project in Burlington,...

Pilgrim’s to Invest $400M for Prepared Foods Facility...

Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of 140,664 SF Shopping...

TMGOC Ventures Delivers 208-Room Moxy Hotel in Uptown...

Pappas Properties Signs Publix to 50,000 SF Lease...