Alliance Residential Opens 332-Unit Broadstone West End Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential has opened Broadstone West End, a 332-unit apartment community located at 2220 Wilkinson Blvd. in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest neighborhood. The property includes studio, one and two-bedroom floorplans, with monthly rental rates starting at $1,359.

Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling station with a Big Green Egg and pizza oven, two firepits with lounge seating and a resident clubroom. Other amenities include a speakeasy-inspired poker room that is hidden behind a cabinet door entrance, as well as indoor bike storage, a fenced dog park, EV charging stations, smart package lockers, package room with cold storage and gated parking.

The design-build team includes McAdams Co. (civil engineer), Cline Design (architect) and MAD Studio Interiors (interior designer). Attractions within a mile of Broadstone West End include Legion Brewing and Pinky’s Westside Grill.