Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Broadstone West End is located at 2220 Wilkinson Blvd. in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest neighborhood.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Alliance Residential Opens 332-Unit Broadstone West End Apartments in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential has opened Broadstone West End, a 332-unit apartment community located at 2220 Wilkinson Blvd. in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest neighborhood. The property includes studio, one and two-bedroom floorplans, with monthly rental rates starting at $1,359.

Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling station with a Big Green Egg and pizza oven, two firepits with lounge seating and a resident clubroom. Other amenities include a speakeasy-inspired poker room that is hidden behind a cabinet door entrance, as well as indoor bike storage, a fenced dog park, EV charging stations, smart package lockers, package room with cold storage and gated parking.

The design-build team includes McAdams Co. (civil engineer), Cline Design (architect) and MAD Studio Interiors (interior designer). Attractions within a mile of Broadstone West End include Legion Brewing and Pinky’s Westside Grill.

You may also like

Larken Associates Completes Lease-Up of 120-Unit Apartment Complex...

NEPCG Arranges $5.2M Sale of Apartment Building in...

Aptitude Development Sells 647-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Comunidad Partners Acquires 234-Unit Haywood Apartments in Greenville

Newmark Brokers $40.2M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

JLL Arranges $14.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center Near...

EAH Housing, County of Santa Clara Break Ground...

SLIB Arranges Sale of Vacant 44-Unit Seniors Housing...

Peak Construction to Complete Two Tenant Improvement Projects...