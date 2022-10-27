Alliance Residential Opens 335-Unit Broadstone Oak City Apartments in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Oak City, a 335-unit apartment community located at 2911 Mid-Century Drive in Raleigh’s East Midtown district. Located near Capital Boulevard and I-440, the site formerly housed a Holiday Inn hotel that opened in the 1970s and was converted in 2005. Broadstone Oak City features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 640 to 1,356 square feet. Amenities include a podcast studio, cold brew on tap, private workspaces, pet park, outdoor grills, resort-style saltwater pool with in-pool loungers, indoor fitness center, outdoor fitness space featuring Beaverfit equipment, 445 parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging stations. The design-build team includes LS3P, Cline Design Associates and McAdams. Rental rates range from $1,439 for a studio to $2,240 for a three-bedroom apartment, according to the property website.