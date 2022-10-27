REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential Opens 335-Unit Broadstone Oak City Apartments in Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Broadstone Oak City in Raleigh features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 640 to 1,356 square feet.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Oak City, a 335-unit apartment community located at 2911 Mid-Century Drive in Raleigh’s East Midtown district. Located near Capital Boulevard and I-440, the site formerly housed a Holiday Inn hotel that opened in the 1970s and was converted in 2005. Broadstone Oak City features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 640 to 1,356 square feet. Amenities include a podcast studio, cold brew on tap, private workspaces, pet park, outdoor grills, resort-style saltwater pool with in-pool loungers, indoor fitness center, outdoor fitness space featuring Beaverfit equipment, 445 parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging stations. The design-build team includes LS3P, Cline Design Associates and McAdams. Rental rates range from $1,439 for a studio to $2,240 for a three-bedroom apartment, according to the property website.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  