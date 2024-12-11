Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Prose Park View features one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool, dog park and 24/7 fitness center.
Alliance Residential Opens 336-Unit Prose Park View Apartments in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Prose Park View, a 336-unit apartment community located at 10881 Caladesi Ave. in Tampa. The property features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,700 to $2,160, according to Apartments.com.

Prose Park View is situated near several top employers in the Tampa Bay area, including Coca-Cola, Citicorp, Chase Bank, USAA and Progressive Insurance. Amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, coworking spaces, pool, fenced-in pet park and direct access to a public park via Estevez Lane.

