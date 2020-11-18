REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential Opens 336-Unit Prose West Cypress Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Prose-West-Cypress-Katy

Prose West Cypress in Katy totals 336 units.

KATY, TEXAS — Alliance Residential has opened Prose West Cypress, a 336-unit apartment community located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Prose West Cypress features one- and two-bedroom units with island kitchens, wood plank-style flooring and granite countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, game room and a playground. Rents start at $1,030 per month for a one-bedroom unit with a move-in special of one month of free rent, according to Apartments.com.

