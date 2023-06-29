Thursday, June 29, 2023
Amenities at Prose New Hope in Raleigh include a clubroom with an entertainment kitchen.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Alliance Residential Opens 344-Unit Prose New Hope Apartments in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alliance Residential has opened Prose New Hope, a 344-unit apartment community located in northeast Raleigh. The property features residences in one- and two-bedroom layouts with an average size of 1,012 square feet. Amenities at the community include a clubroom with an entertainment kitchen, saltwater pool with sun shelf seating and two outdoor grill stations, a business center, fitness center and a Luxer package system. The project team for the development included Cline Design Associates and engineer McAdams, both of which are based in Raleigh. Leasing rates begin at $1,395 per month, according to the property website.

