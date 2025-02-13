Alliance Residential Opens 391-Unit Prose Lakeside Apartments in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Prose Lakeside, a 391-unit apartment community located at 1320 Caprice Drive in Lakeland. Situated one mile from Lakeland Linder Airport and near I-4, the property features one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as three-bedroom townhomes that come with private two-car garages. Monthly rental rates range from $1,664 to $2,914, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, lounge space featuring an entertainment island and kitchen, mailroom, coworking space, pool with two in-pool sun shelves and a fenced dog park.