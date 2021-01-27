Alliance Residential Opens 403-Unit Broadstone Archive Apartment Community in Santa Ana

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Broadstone Archive features 403 apartments, communal and private co-working spaces and a rooftop terrace. (Photo credit: Adrian Tiemens)

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Alliance Residential has completed the development of Broadstone Archive, a multifamily property located 1901 E. Dyer Road in Santa Ana.

Broadstone Archive features 403 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 598 square feet to 1,470 square feet. All units offer quartz countertops, built-in under-counter wine fridges, in-unit washers/dryers and Samsung stainless steel appliances. The property also features smart technologies including fobless amenity and building entry, keyless unit entry, Nest thermostats, Dwelo smart home technology and Google Fiber.

Community amenities include communal and private co-working spaces; a rooftop terrace with fireplace; resident clubroom with full kitchen, multi-level bar lounge, outdoor kitchen and dining space; Crossfit-style fitness center; basketball courts; karaoke studio; and racing simulator.

The five-story property is the second of three multifamily communities developed in Park & Paseo, an 18-acre master-planned community that will total 1,221 residential units, 18,000 square feet of retail space and 56,000 square feet of office space at completion.

The project team includes Alliance Residential as general contractor, AO as architect, MJS Landscape, Fuscoe Engineering and Bells + Whistles. Greystar will manage the property.