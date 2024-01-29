Alliance Residential Opens Broadstone Peachtree Corners Mixed-Use Community in Metro Atlanta

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Peachtree Corners, a mixed-use community located at 5672 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners, roughly 20 miles outside of downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County. Situated on 9.2 acres, the property features a five-story residential building with apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

The property also features 7,760 square feet of furnished for-rent office space located on the second floor of Broadstone Peachtree Corner’s amenity building. Alliance Residential is branding the office space as Second Story, A Private Office Collective. The space features offices ranging from 90 to 250 square feet, as well as two reservable conference rooms, a coworking lounge with an adjoining private outdoor terrace, a community kitchen and access to on-property electric vehicle charging stations.

Amenities at the residential community include a pool, fitness center, game lounge, pet spa and dog run, clubroom, landscaped courtyard, grilling station and a fire pit. Rental rates begin at $1,549 per month for a studio apartment, according to the property website.