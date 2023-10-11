Alliance Residential Sells 254-Unit Broadstone Kendrick Apartments in Denver for $111M

DENVER — Alliance Residential has completed the disposition of Broadstone Kendrick, a multifamily community in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood, Jackson Square Properties sold the asset for $111 million.

Constructed in two phases between 2021 and 2022, the 184,574-square-foot Broadstone Kendrick consists of two eight-story buildings with two levels of subterranean parking. The property features 254 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 727 square feet. The two buildings are located at 1780 Marion St. and 1160 E. 18th Ave. across the street from the Uptown Medical District.

Units feature gas ranges, wine fridges and soft-close drawers and cabinets. Community amenities include two rooftop terraces; a fitness center and wellness center fully equipped with Technogym and barre equipment; a lounge; and coworking space.

Brad Schlafer and Jessica Graham of CBRE’s multifamily investment properties team in Denver represented the seller in the transaction.