Broadstone Dobson Ranch in Mesa, Ariz., features 288 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and resident clubhouse.
Alliance Residential Sells 288-Unit Broadstone Dobson Ranch in Mesa, Arizona to Weidner Apartments Homes

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Alliance Residential has completed the disposition of Broadstone Dobson Ranch, an apartment property situated within the Dobson Ranch master-planned community in Mesa. Weidner Apartments Homes acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2023, Broadstone Dobson Ranch features 288 apartments, with nine-foot and 10-foot ceilings, full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a central courtyard, resort-style swimming pool and spa, fitness center, resident clubhouse, attached and detached garages, covered parking and controlled-access entry.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, and procured the buyer in the deal. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of IPA Capital Markets secured acquisition financing for the buyer.

