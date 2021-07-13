REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential Starts Construction of 136-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Bellevue, Washington

The first phase of Holden of Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash., includes 110 assisted living units and 26 memory care units.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Alliance Residential has started construction of Holden of Bellevue, the first piece of a three-phase multifamily project in downtown Bellevue.

Holden will rise seven stories and feature 110 assisted living units and 26 memory care units. It is scheduled to open in late fall 2021.

The second phase of the overall project will be an independent living building, followed by standard multifamily in the third phase. Its location is in close proximity to the city’s restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, public parks and museums.

Milestone Retirement Communities will operate Holden of Bellevue upon opening.

