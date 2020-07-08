REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential to Build 260-Unit Apartment Complex in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential has purchased 10.8 acres to develop Broadstone Highland Creek, a planned 260-unit multifamily community in north Charlotte’s Highland Creek neighborhood. The community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 991 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, clubroom, dog park and a fitness center, as well as 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. The property is located at 5050 Ridge Road, 14 miles north of downtown Charlotte. Alliance Residential expects to break ground later this year and open the community in early 2022. The project team includes architect Cline Design Associates and civil engineer McAdams Co.

