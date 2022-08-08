Alliance Residential to Build 330-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has closed on the land purchase of 18.3 acres at 9741 Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte for the development of Prose Rhyne, a new 330-unit apartment community. The garden-style property, which will comprise 11 residential buildings and a clubhouse with a fitness center and pool, will welcome its first residents in fall 2023. Designed by architect Cline Design Associates, Prose Rhyne’s one- and two-bedroom apartments will average 996 square feet in size and feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washers and dryers in every unit. The community is one of five active projects in the Charlotte area for Alliance Residential and the second Prose-branded property in the market.