REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential to Build 330-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has closed on the land purchase of 18.3 acres at 9741 Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte for the development of Prose Rhyne, a new 330-unit apartment community. The garden-style property, which will comprise 11 residential buildings and a clubhouse with a fitness center and pool, will welcome its first residents in fall 2023. Designed by architect Cline Design Associates, Prose Rhyne’s one- and two-bedroom apartments will average 996 square feet in size and feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washers and dryers in every unit. The community is one of five active projects in the Charlotte area for Alliance Residential and the second Prose-branded property in the market.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  