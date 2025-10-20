Alliance Residential to Develop 270-Unit Broadstone RTP Apartments in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Arizona-based Alliance Residential Co. has acquired approximately 14 acres of land in Durham for Broadstone RTP, a 270-unit project about four miles north of Research Triangle Park. The site is located at 2610 S. Miami Blvd. The project’s Raleigh-based team includes McAdams Co. (civil engineering), Cline Design (architecture) and MAD Studio Interiors (interior design).

Broadstone RTP will include one three-story residential building, three four-story residential buildings and a freestanding clubhouse. Units will feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-sized washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubhouse with a leasing center, private offices for residents, a 24-hour fitness center and a mailroom equipped with secure package lockers.

Residents will also have access to a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen and grilling area and a dog park. Completion is slated for late 2026.