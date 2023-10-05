Thursday, October 5, 2023
Alliance Residential to Develop 311-Unit Prose Big Sky Apartments in Kissimmee, Florida

by John Nelson

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has purchased a 17-acre site at 2900 Big Sky Blvd. in Kissimmee for the development of Prose Big Sky, a 311-unit apartment community. The Arizona-based developer plans to welcome first residents by fall 2024. Prose Big Sky will feature one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 746 to 1,078 square feet in size.

Community amenities will include a resident clubroom with a catering kitchen and entertainment lounge, business center with coworking spaces, concierge package system, a resort-style pool with sun shelf seating, fitness center and a dog park.

Prose Big Sky is the newest of 10 Alliance Residential properties currently under construction or scheduled to break ground in Florida.

