Friday, May 15, 2026
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McFarland-Farms
McFarland Farms originally broke ground in early 2025 and is expected to be delivered in 2030.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Alliance Residential to Develop 312-Unit Apartment Community in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

by Abby Cox

MT. JULIET, TENN. — Alliance Residential has purchased 10 acres within McFarland Farms, a 110-acre mixed-use project in Mt. Juliet, approximately 17 miles east of Nashville. The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based developer plans to build a 312-unit apartment community on the site. Eric Deems and George Schubert of Atlanta-based Land Advisors Organization represented Alliance Residential in the land transaction. Further details of the multifamily development were not released.

In addition to the new apartments, McFarland Farms will include a town center that compromises a mix of 184 townhomes and 175 single-family homes, as well as 35,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants, retail and entertainment uses; a 4,300-square-foot public greenway; dog park; and a community amphitheater. 

The five-phase development, which broke ground in early 2025, is being developed by Tulit Investment and is expected to be fully delivered in 2030.

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