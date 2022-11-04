Alliance Residential to Develop 315-Unit Apartment Community in LaGrange, Georgia

LAGRANGE, GA. — Alliance Residential Co. has purchased 22.3 acres in LaGrange with plans to develop Prose LaGrange, a 315-unit apartment community. Designed by Dynamik Design, the community will feature one- and two-bedroom units averaging 992 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, resort-style pool, grilling stations, coworking spaces, clubhouse, business center, pet park and a 24/7 LuxerOne parcel management system. The property will have direct access crosswalks to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, which houses 1,800 medical employees, as well as a new Publix-anchored shopping center.

Alliance Residential plans to open first units at Prose LaGrange in fall 2023. This will be Alliance Residential’s first project in the LaGrange area, second Prose project along Interstate 85 South and fifth Prose community in Georgia. The Arizona-based developer recently opened Prose Fairview, a 318-unit apartment community in Covington, Ga.