Alliance Residential to Develop 320-Unit Multifamily Community in Charlotte

Alliance Residential will begin construction on Broadstone Ayrsley this year and expects to welcome its first residents in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has acquired 15 acres in south Charlotte to develop Broadstone Ayrsley, a planned 320-unit multifamily community. Alliance Residential will begin construction this year and expects to welcome its first residents in 2021. Named Broadstone Ayrsley, the property will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes averaging 939 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubroom, fitness center, dog park and a walking path on property. Broadstone Ayrsley will be situated at 2215 Silver Crescent Drive, nine miles south of downtown Charlotte. Cline Design Associates served as the architect.