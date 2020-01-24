REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential to Develop 320-Unit Multifamily Community in Charlotte

Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Alliance Residential will begin construction on Broadstone Ayrsley this year and expects to welcome its first residents in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential Co. has acquired 15 acres in south Charlotte to develop Broadstone Ayrsley, a planned 320-unit multifamily community. Alliance Residential will begin construction this year and expects to welcome its first residents in 2021. Named Broadstone Ayrsley, the property will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes averaging 939 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubroom, fitness center, dog park and a walking path on property. Broadstone Ayrsley will be situated at 2215 Silver Crescent Drive, nine miles south of downtown Charlotte. Cline Design Associates served as the architect.

