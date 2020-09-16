Alliance Residential to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alliance Residential Co. will develop Broadstone Ingleside, a 336-unit multifamily community in North Charleston. The Phoenix-based developer recently closed on the acquisition of a 24-acre parcel situated at 8400 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, 20 miles northwest of downtown Charleston. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 926 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space and a walking trail. Cline Design Associates is the architect, and Seamon Whiteside is the civil engineer. Alliance Residential expects to open the community in fall 2021.
