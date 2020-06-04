Alliance Residential to Develop 343-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Alliance Residential Co. will develop Broadstone Nations, a planned 343-unit multifamily community in Nashville’s The Nations neighborhood. Alliance Residential closed on the 6.3-acre land sale and expects to begin construction later this year with the first units slated to open in early 2022. The five-story building will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 809 square feet. Communal amenities will include a private meditation room, fitness center with a separated yoga room and a saltwater pool. Unit interiors will feature soft-close cabinetry, built-in desks, chef-inspired kitchen islands, and select units will feature home offices, dry bars and wine refrigerators. The community will be located at 4731 Centennial Blvd., five miles west of downtown Nashville.