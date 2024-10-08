Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Alliance Residential to Develop 360-Unit Prose Carmina Multifamily Community in Plant City, Florida

by John Nelson

PLANT CITY, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has acquired a 15-acre parcel in Plant City, approximately 25 miles northeast of Tampa, with plans to develop a new multifamily project at the site. Dubbed Prose Carmina, the development will total 360 one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 746 to 1,078 square feet.

Amenities at the community will include a swimming pool with sun-shelf seating, a playground, dog park, clubroom with a catering kitchen and entertainment lounge, fitness center and a business center with coworking spaces.  Move-ins are scheduled to begin in early 2026.

The project team includes architect Hensley Lamkin Rachel and civil engineer Halff Associates.  Mark Eilers and John Ruscigno of Colliers brokered the land sale.

