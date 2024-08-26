Alliance Residential to Develop 360-Unit Prose Holly Grove Multifamily Community in Davenport, Florida

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has acquired 15.3 acres of land at 3403 Sandoval Loop in Davenport, with plans to develop a multifamily community at the site. Dubbed Prose Holly Grove, the property will comprise 360 apartments located across from Advent Health’s Heart of Florida Hospital.

Residences at the community will feature one- and two-bedroom layouts, and amenities will include a pool, cabana entertainment area, dog park, clubroom, fitness center, business center and package locker system. The opening is scheduled for 2025.

Alliance Residential’s Florida portfolio includes Prose Stevens Pointe, Prose Avalon Pointe, Prose Cypress Pointe and Prose Horizons Village. The company plans to open two additional Prose-branded communities and a Broadstone community later this summer.