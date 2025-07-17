Thursday, July 17, 2025
Hampton Business District is located within the Francis S. Gabreski Airport campus on Long Island, a facility that generates approximately $84.6 million in annual economic activity.
AllianceBernstein Provides $120M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Industrial Park

by Taylor Williams

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. — Global investment management firm AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB) has provided a $120 million loan for the refinancing of Hampton Business District, a 50-acre industrial park located in the Long Island community of Westhampton Beach. Developed in 2014 by a partnership between New York-based Rechler Equity Partners and Suffolk County, Hampton Business District comprises five buildings totaling 385,002 square feet that feature clear heights of 18 to 22 feet. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent leased to 24 tenants, including Iron Mountain and United Refrigeration Solutions. Peter Rotchford, Andrew Scandalios, Tyler Peck and Doug Omstrom of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of Rechler Equity Partners.

