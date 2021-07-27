REBusinessOnline

Alliant Credit Union Funds $39M Acquisition Loan for Austin Student Housing Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Versity-Austin-Student-Housing

Versity Investments has acquired an 18-story student housing property near the University of Texas at Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Alliant Credit Union has funded a $39 million acquisition loan for a newly built, 451-unit student housing tower located two blocks from the University of Texas at Austin’s campus. The 18-story building, the name of which was not disclosed, offers amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness center and various study areas. Alliant provided the loan, which was structured with a period of interest-only payments and flexible exit options, to the borrower, Versity Investments. Josh Perew of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing.

