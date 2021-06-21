REBusinessOnline

Alliant Credit Union Provides $13M Loan for Mixed-Use Building in Portland, Oregon

Posted on by in Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Oregon, Retail, Western

Alliant-Credit-MixedUse-Portland-OR

Located in Portland, Ore., the 129,398-square-foot property features 85 apartments and 26,402 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is occupied by H-Mart Asian Grocery.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Alliant Credit Union has provided a $13 million permanent loan with $9.5 million in initial funding to refinance debt on a mixed-use building in Portland. The name of the borrower was not released.

The financing included a cash-out of equity and an earn-out provision structured as a reimbursement based on the borrower’s capital improvement budget. Additionally, the loan structure ensures the loan-to-value ratio for the property will remain below 65 percent.

Built in the late 1990s, the five-story, 129,398-square-foot building features 85 apartments and 26,402-square-foot of fully leased, ground-floor retail space, which H-Mart Asian Grocery occupies. The Class B property also features on-site parking.

Peter Margolin of Alliant originated the loan, while Casey Davidson of JLL Capital Markets referred the transaction to Alliant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews