Alliant Credit Union Provides $13M Loan for Mixed-Use Building in Portland, Oregon
PORTLAND, ORE. — Alliant Credit Union has provided a $13 million permanent loan with $9.5 million in initial funding to refinance debt on a mixed-use building in Portland. The name of the borrower was not released.
The financing included a cash-out of equity and an earn-out provision structured as a reimbursement based on the borrower’s capital improvement budget. Additionally, the loan structure ensures the loan-to-value ratio for the property will remain below 65 percent.
Built in the late 1990s, the five-story, 129,398-square-foot building features 85 apartments and 26,402-square-foot of fully leased, ground-floor retail space, which H-Mart Asian Grocery occupies. The Class B property also features on-site parking.
Peter Margolin of Alliant originated the loan, while Casey Davidson of JLL Capital Markets referred the transaction to Alliant.