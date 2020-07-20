Alliant Credit Union Provides $16.2M Refinancing Loan for Industrial, Flex Property in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Alliant Credit Union has provided a $16.2 million refinancing loan for a 194,000-square-foot industrial/flex property in Jacksonville. The five-year, non-recourse loan has a 30-year amortization schedule. The building was 90 percent leased at the time of the refinancing to tenants including Konica Minolta and Fresenius Medical Care. The asset is situated at 9143 Philips Highway, 14 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. Jacob Cohen of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
