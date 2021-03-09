Alliant Credit Union Provides $16.5M Acquisition Loan for Two RV Parks Near Portland, Maine

WELLS, MAINE — Alliant Credit Union has provided a $16.5 million acquisition loan for a pair of adjacent RV parks in Wells, a suburb of Portland. The properties were fully occupied at the time of sale and feature shared amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and a basketball court. Matt Gentile of Monroe & Giordano placed the loan, which was structured with a five-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, with Alliant. The borrower was not disclosed.