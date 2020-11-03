REBusinessOnline

Alliant Credit Union Provides $18M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage Portfolio in Michigan

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Self-Storage

DETROIT AND GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Alliant Credit Union has provided an $18 million loan for the acquisition of a six-property self-storage portfolio located in the metro Detroit and Grand Rapids areas. Pogoda Cos. was the borrower. The 10-year loan features 30 months of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Shoy McKen of Lev Capital arranged the loan with Alliant.

