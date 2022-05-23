REBusinessOnline

Alliant Provides $16M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Building in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Posted on by in Alliant Credit Union, Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Alliant Credit Union has provided a five-year, $16 million loan for the refinancing of a 370,656-square-foot industrial building in Sterling Heights, about 20 miles north of downtown Detroit. The property includes 47,856 square feet of office space. The borrower was a private investor group that closed an original loan with Alliant in December 2017.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  