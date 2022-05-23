Alliant Provides $16M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Building in Sterling Heights, Michigan

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Alliant Credit Union has provided a five-year, $16 million loan for the refinancing of a 370,656-square-foot industrial building in Sterling Heights, about 20 miles north of downtown Detroit. The property includes 47,856 square feet of office space. The borrower was a private investor group that closed an original loan with Alliant in December 2017.