Allianz Real Estate Buys Stake in 221 Main Street Office Building in San Francisco for $180M

DocuSign and Prosper Marketplace are tenants at 221 Main Street, a 381,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco’s South Financial District.

SAN FRANCISCO — Columbia Property Trust and Allianz Real Estate have completed the formation of a joint venture to recapitalize 221 Main Street, a LEED Platinum- and Energy Star-certified office building in San Francisco’s South Financial District.

Allianz contributed $180 million in cash for a 45 percent ownership in the joint venture, which values 221 Main Street at $400 million. Columbia will retain a 55 percent ownership stake in the property, function as general partner for the venture and continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the asset.

Acquired by Columbia in 2014, 221 Main Street features 381,000 square feet of office space, Bay views and abundant outdoor space. The property is fully leased, primarily to tech tenants such as DocuSign and Prosper Marketplace.

With this transaction, Columbia and Allianz now own five properties as joint venture partners. The joint venture portfolio has a collective gross asset value of $2.3 billion.