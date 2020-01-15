Allied Esports, Simon Announce 13,000 SF Esports Venue Coming to Mall of Georgia

Mall of Georgia in Buford will house a two-level, 13,000-square-foot gaming and esports destination.

BUFORD, GA. — Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company, and Simon Property Group Inc., a REIT and shopping mall operator, have announced that Mall of Georgia in Buford will be the location for the companies’ first dedicated esports venue. The two-level, 13,000-square-foot facility will be a gaming and esports destination. The venue will feature regular amateur and professional esports tournaments and events spanning a variety of games and genres. The location, which will have full broadcast and streaming production capabilities, will also offer PCs and consoles for daily use, full food and beverage options and experiential retail. The redevelopment of the current retail space is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, with an opening of the venue anticipated in the second half of the year. Mall of Georgia, the largest shopping destination in the Southeast, features more than 200 shops, a dining pavilion and movie theater.

Allied Esports and Simon announced a strategic alliance in June 2019. The two companies plan to open dedicated esports venues at Simon centers around the country and create a co-produced national amateur esports tournament — the Simon Cup — featuring online competition and in-person events at Simon locations.