REBusinessOnline

Allied Group Plans to Convert Two Retail Properties in Metro Tampa to 154-Unit Seniors Housing Community

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

The properties are situated in the Waterfront Skyway Marina District of St. Petersburg, three miles from downtown and one mile from the beach.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Allied Group Holdings has completed the acquisition of two retail buildings in St. Petersburg, with plans to redevelop the properties into a seniors housing-anchored mixed-use project. The buyer acquired Maximo Mall, a 2.8-acre, 39,000-square-foot retail center, and the adjacent Maximo Plaza, a 2.5-acre, 10,600-square-foot, single-tenant retail building leased to Ace Hardware. The properties are situated in the Waterfront Skyway Marina District of St. Petersburg, three miles from downtown and one mile from the beach. Local private lender LV Lending provided $3.6 million in financing for the transactions. Camilo Niño, Ricardo Uribe and Alen Hernandez of LV Lending led the financing.

Allied Group Holdings plans to redevelop the site into an eight-story, 154-unit assisted living facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in first-quarter 2021. Additional retail development will take place along U.S. Highway 19 at the same time. Jack Dougherty of Allied Group Holdings is also the developer of Marina Walk, a $50 million waterfront apartment complex under construction on the site of the former Flamingo Resort across the street from this new project.

