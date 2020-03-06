Allied Orion Begins Leasing 281-Unit Riverhaus Creekside Apartments Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Riverhaus Creekside, which is located within the Creekside Town Center development in New Braunfels, totals 281 units.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Houston-based development and management firm Allied Orion Group has begun leasing Riverhaus Creekside, a 281-unit apartment community in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. Floor plans feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 722 to 1,440 square feet. Riverhaus Creekside offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and a resident clubhouse with a cyber lounge. Move-ins are expected to begin later this month.