Allied Orion Begins Leasing 281-Unit Riverhaus Creekside Apartments Near San Antonio
NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Houston-based development and management firm Allied Orion Group has begun leasing Riverhaus Creekside, a 281-unit apartment community in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. Floor plans feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 722 to 1,440 square feet. Riverhaus Creekside offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and a resident clubhouse with a cyber lounge. Move-ins are expected to begin later this month.
