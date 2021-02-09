REBusinessOnline

Allied Orion Breaks Ground on 324-Unit Granary Flats Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Allied Orion Group has broken ground on Granary Flats, a 324-unit apartment community that will be located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond. Designed by Sage Group, the property will be situated within Johnson Development’s 1,300-acre Harvest Green master-planned community and will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, media room and a resident lounge with coworking spaces. Allied Orion expects to open the community in the fourth quarter.

